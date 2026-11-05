undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Peter Millar became golf's favorite viral trend
By Sissi Hai,3 days ago
Peter Millar started in Raleigh, N.C., in 2001 with a single cashmere sweater. Twenty-five years later, it’s one of the biggest names in luxury golf apparel. It sells polos, quarter-zips, tailored clothing, footwear and lifestyle collections, and its crown logo is a regular sight in pro shops, in private clubhouses and on tour players. The brand has never needed to be cool online.