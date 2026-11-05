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Techno is Black music? Producer Juan Atkins proved most definitely, yes.
By Cary Darling,3 days ago
Detroit DJ/producer Juan Atkins died on Halloween in Mexico City, after having been found unresponsive in his hotel before he was due to play a gig. While that sad news probably floated by unnoticed with most American pop-music fans, the legacy of the 64-year-old influenced much of the music they grew up dancing to over the last five decades. Along with friends and fellow Detroit producers Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson, he helped launch the uniquely Afro-futurist Detroit techno scene that would go on to make waves in Europe before being sold back to the broader American market.