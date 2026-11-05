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Miami Lakes Voters Consider Term Limits, Vote on Council Size
By Carlos Mendez,2 days ago
Miami Lakes voters went to the polls Tuesday to consider 15 questions about town government, including a proposed lifetime two-term limit for the mayor and councilmembers, while also voting on a proposal to shrink the town council from six members to four. The vote capped a process that began with a resident-led Charter Revision Commission earlier this year and ended with 15 separate questions on the ballot.