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The Healthiest Fall Fruits and Vegetables to Eat This Season, According to Dietitians
By Lauren O’Connor, M.S., R.D.N.,3 days ago
Looking to give your diet a seasonal refresh? Fall is packed with nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables that make eating well both easy and delicious. From tart cranberries and leafy kale to earthy mushrooms, we’ve rounded up the fall superfoods dietitians recommend adding to your plate. You’ll also find expert tips for making the most of these seasonal ingredients, whether you’re craving a comforting bowl of soup, a hearty salad, or a naturally sweet autumn treat.