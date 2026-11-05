undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
November 2026 Horror Blu-ray & 4K Releases: Killer Restorations, Cult Classics and Collector’s Editions
By Ash Hamilton,3 days ago
November 2026 Horror Blu-ray & 4K Releases: Killer Restorations, Cult Classics and Collector’s Editions. There was a time when buying a horror movie meant accepting a little physical evidence of its damage. The tape hissed. The cover art looked like it had been photocopied in a basement. The disc menu took an eternity to load and occasionally felt like a threat.