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Ivan Demidov Injury Update Bad News for Montreal Canadiens
By Lori Bennett,3 days ago
An Ivan Demidov injury update came from an unexpected source on Wednesday as the player’s agent broke the news on the DFO Insider Podcast with Jeff Marek and David Pagnotta. As the timeline for Demidov’s return from injury has approached, fans and media have been waiting on news from the Montreal Canadiens, but none has been forthcoming. On Wednesday, the update came in an unanticipated manner and the news was not positive. Let’s get into the details.