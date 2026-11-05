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Blotter: Best way to do it
By Skyler Baldwin,2 days ago
Charleston police on Oct. 12 arrested a West Ashley man for skinny dipping in a Fenwick Hall Allee apartment complex’s public hot tub. The man apparently hopped a fence to get in, stripped down and went to lounge in the water, unaware that at least three witnesses were in the process of reporting him to the police. Look, we aren’t going to say he didn’t do anything wrong, but we are going to say this man knows how to enjoy a hot tub.