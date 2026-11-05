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SAMSUNG Price Prediction: Support is being tested after a sharp selloff
By Rongchai Wang,3 days ago
Samsung Electronics shares are trading at $152.08 in the supplied Binance futures market data after a 7.70% decline over the last 24 hours. The quoted range for that period ran from $166.26 down to $149.16, which places price close to the lower end of the recent band and below the 7-day SMA at $161.99, the 20-day SMA at $163.35, the 50-day SMA at $181.91, the 12-day EMA at $163.32, and the 26-day EMA at $168.64. That alignment shows the recent rebound has lost momentum and that the market is now trading under nearby trend references rather than above them.