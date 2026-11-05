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Rory McIlroy hit with two-stroke penalty for improving lie in rules snafu at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship
By Christopher Powers,3 days ago
Rory McIlroy was assessed a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie following his first round of the DP World Tour's Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship on Thursday. The incident occurred at the par-4 12th at Yas Links GC, where the two-time Masters winner was greenside in two facing a difficult third from the rough into an upslope. McIlroy attempted to bump it into the hill and chase it onto the green, only to watch it roll all the way back down into nearly the exact same spot he had just hit from.