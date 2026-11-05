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Santa Goes on a Killing Spree in Finnish Slasher DARK CHRISTMAS, heading to AFM
By Ash Hamilton,2 days ago
Santa Goes on a Killing Spree in Finnish Slasher DARK CHRISTMAS, heading to AFM. Finnish horror director Keke Soikkeli delivers a brutal Christmas nightmare with DARK CHRISTMAS (Musta Joulu), arriving in Finnish theaters in December 2026. Directed by Keke Soikkeli, DARK CHRISTMAS turns the holiday season into a blood-soaked nightmare,...