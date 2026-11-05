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Miles Teller was 'ready to run through a brick wall' while giving monologue at MLB All Star Game
By Molly McVety,3 days ago
Miles Teller admitted that his nerves nearly got the best of him after he was asked to give an introductory speech at the MLB All Star Game in Philadelphia last summer. The actor said on '"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that he was "s------ himself" leading up to the performance on national TV, and nearly turned it into an inappropriate spectacle.