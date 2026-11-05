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EWY Price Prediction: Selloff tests support as momentum weakens, while positioning stays long-biased
By Alvin Lang,2 days ago
EWY’s latest 24-hour session was a clear risk-off move. According to the supplied Yahoo Finance price data, the ETF fell 5.41% to $147.63, with an intraday range of $157.91 to $145.75 and 24-hour volume of $178,672,031 from the Binance futures feed. That matters because price finished below the 7-day SMA at $152.97, the 20-day SMA at $153.79, the 12-day EMA at $153.91, the 26-day EMA at $158.49, and well beneath the 50-day SMA at $170.06 and 200-day SMA at $178.34. In practical terms, the tape is not just weak; it is trading through a layered set of trend references that now act as overhead supply.