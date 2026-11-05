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Free Bus Rides to Vaccine Appointments Available for Broome Residents
By David Barr, Assignment Editor,3 days ago
Broome County residents will be able to receive free bus rides to vaccine appointments over a five-month period. Broome Health Department and county officials say from November 2026 through March 2027, people can ride Broome County Transit buses to and from both pharmacies and doctors' offices for various vaccine shot appointments. These shots include COVID-19, flu, and RSV.