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Six Teens Hurt, One Ejected, After Benton County Crash Near Little Rock Lake
By Alexis Johnson,3 days ago
Six teenagers were hurt, one of them seriously, in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 15th Avenue NE and 125th Street NE in Graham Township, east of Little Rock Lake, early Sunday. A 16-year-old boy riding in one of the cars was ejected from the vehicle and seriously injured, while the other five teenagers involved were treated for their injuries.