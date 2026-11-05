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Sami Zayn says he is more than capable of defeating Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel
By staff,3 days ago
Sami Zayn believes he is more than capable of defeating Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, insisting that even the Tribal Chief experiences self-doubt. “I don’t care if you’re the Tribal Chief. I don’t care how much success you’ve had. You’re still a human being.” Zayn added, “I know there’s self-doubt there,” before declaring, “I’m operating at a higher level now than I ever have been. So yes, absolutely, I think I can beat him.”