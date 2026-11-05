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Bill’s Flowers Brings Hands-On Fun to Master Gardeners Meeting
3 days ago
Hardeman County Master Gardeners are filling November with activities that include a floral workshop, an arboretum tour, school visits and a community landscaping project. The group’s recent monthly meeting featured Lisa Pulse of Bill’s Flowers, who brought a hands-on flower bar for members. Participants created their own floral arrangements, learned new techniques and practiced making bows during an evening of creativity and fellowship.