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PE Weekly: M&A Roundup Oct. 30-Nov. 5
By ACG Insights,3 days ago
One Rock Carves Out Kraft Heinz’s Coffee Business. One Rock Capital Partners, an operationally focused private equity firm, agreed to acquire Kraft Heinz’s North America coffee business at a $650 million enterprise value. The carve-out includes brands such as Maxwell House, Gevalia, Nabob, and Tassimo. Kraft Heinz will retain a 30% noncontrolling stake and use approximately $500 million in expected after-tax proceeds to reduce debt.