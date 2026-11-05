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Analysis: Where it all went wrong for Larson’s championship challengers
By Getty Images,3 days ago
Your browser does not support the audio element. As the Cup Series sets its sights on Homestead-Miami Speedway for the 2026 season finale, the emotions tend to track with where you sit in the standings. For points leader Kyle Larson, the operative word is focus: He has not yet clinched his third career championship, so there is still work left to do. For still-active challengers Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin, it’s hope that their slim title chances can grow during the afternoon on Sunday, mixed with regret that they’re not closer to Larson in the standings. And for the 13 drivers already eliminated from championship contention in The Chase presented by Mobil 1, the thoughts have turned to the decisions, moments and missed opportunities that helped seal their fate this season.