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Lights, Action, Christmas Magic: “Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas” brings new festive highlights this winter!
3 days ago
BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — When over a million lights illuminate the streets of Ho-Ho-Hollywood, Christmas music fills the air on the movie set, and more than ten entertainment highlights create an authentic American holiday atmosphere, the most festive time of the year begins at Movie Park Germany. This year, “Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas” offers a range of new highlights for the whole family: A new “Christmas Tree Celebration”, the festive winter edition of Movie Park’s Parade of Celebration, a new tubing experience on an icy slide, and revamped shows featuring fresh elements and songs bring sparkling Christmas magic to Germany’s largest movie and theme park. Adding even more American Christmas flair this year is a tour stop by the world-famous Coca-Cola Xmas Truck.