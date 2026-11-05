undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Town of Irmo Partners with U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots for Annual Holiday Toy Drive
3 days ago
A dedicated collection box is available on the front porch of Town Hall for convenient drop-offs during and after regular business hours. "We are proud to support the Toys for Tots program once again and bring smiles to local children this holiday season," said town officials. "Every donation, big or small, helps ensure that every child in our community experiences the joy of the holidays."