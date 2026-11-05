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TwinkleTwinkleStar announces strategic collaboration with U.K.-based Ventola Projects to transform party room entertainment
3 days ago
TwinkleTwinkleStar announces a strategic collaboration with Ventola Projects Ltd., a United Kingdom-based specialist in LED lighting, immersive technology, audiovisual solutions, and entertainment environments. The collaboration combines complementary expertise to transform traditional party rooms into engaging, revenue-generating attractions. TwinkleTwinkleStar is a patent-pending multisensory entertainment system that combines interactive LED lighting, wireless...