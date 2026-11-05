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Grassy Creek Road closed at Rogers Creek Bridge in Copperhill due to flooding and debris
By Nathan P. Gayle,3 days ago
COPPERHILL, Tenn. — The Polk County Road Department has closed Grassy Creek Road at the Rogers Creek Bridge in the Copperhill area because of flooding and a debris strike. Officials said a large structure broke free from its foundation and struck the bridge. Smaller floating debris also continues to hit the bridge as floodwaters move through the area.