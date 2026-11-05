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Santa Rosa Fire Department Officially Ends 2026 Wildfire Season
By Jeff Woodworth,3 days ago
The Santa Rosa Fire Department has officially declared an end to the 2026 local wildfire season thanks to recent rainfall and favorable forecasts. Fire officials responded to over 50 vegetation fires this season, keeping most small, while joint arson investigations with local police resulted in 13 arrests. With the season’s close, annual weed abatement inspections are suspended effective immediately.