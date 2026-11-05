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Knefley and Kosek place first to qualify for states
By Josh Magnotta josh@tiogapublishing.com,2 days ago
At the District IV cross country championships in Bloomsburg, 35 runners and seven teams punched their tickets to states. Northeast Bradford earned the top team result in the boys A competition, with Jackson Martin and Levi Dewing placing first and third. Calen Sweigart, Manuel Halbfoerester and Spencer Beatty rounded out the top five and earned trips to Big Spring High School for the PIAA cross country championships.