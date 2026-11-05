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Graham Neff addresses changing landscape of Clemson Athletics
By Nathan Inman,3 days ago
As the entire collegiate sports world works to adapt to an ever-changing landscape of conference realignment, NIL regulations and federal involvement in athlete eligibility, Clemson University is no different. Clemson Athletics Director Graham Neff spoke at the third annual Sports Entrepreneurship Symposium at the Brook T. Smith Launchpad in Clemson...