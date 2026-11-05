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Overcoming renovation decision fatigue: The power of storytelling
By Guest Contributor,3 days ago
Homeowners planning a renovation have access to an extensive range of resources. For many, by the time they arrive at their first meeting with a design firm, they have already compiled a substantial collection of reference images from online platforms and social media. These often reflect a range of styles and preferences that do not add up to a cohesive vision.