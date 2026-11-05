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Bold and in bloom: introducing Philly Made artist Deborah Smith
By WRTI Your ClassicalJazz Source,3 days ago
Deborah Smith is a recent graduate of Temple University's Boyer College of Music and Dance, and already making her mark on the scene. I recall seeing her at the Exit Zero Jazz Festival, where I was impressed by her skill and professionalism. She brought such energy and light to her playing, which reminded me that the trombone is an instrument we need to hear more. Deborah ("deh-BOW-ra") is making sure we do.
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