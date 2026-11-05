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DJI Launches Matrice 5T with Advanced Thermal Imaging, AI, and Longer Flight Time
By Miriam McNabb,3 days ago
New enterprise drone combines improved night vision, built-in obstacle detection, and automated workflows, but U.S. availability remains uncertain. DJI has launched the Matrice 5T, a compact enterprise drone designed for public safety, infrastructure inspection, and surveying. The aircraft combines high-resolution thermal imaging, advanced obstacle detection, and onboard AI with up to 59 minutes of flight time.