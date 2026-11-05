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Santa Rosa’s Measure L Holds Strong Lead in Early Results
By Jeff Woodworth,3 days ago
Santa Rosa’s Measure L is off to a strong start, taking a wide lead in preliminary election-night totals. Unofficial results show 66.68% of voters favoring the measure and 33.32% opposed out of 30,369 initial ballots counted. The proposal would update the city’s existing sales tax to a full one-cent rate to fund emergency services, street repairs, and other essential city operations.