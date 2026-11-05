undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
OneCourt, NHL activating through Ticketmaster sponsorship
By Ethan Joyce,3 days ago
Accessibility tech startup OneCourt and the NHL reached a deal to bring the company’s haptic devices for blind and low-vision fans to the league’s tentpole events. The activation, which comes in collaboration with sponsor Ticketmaster, kicked off at last week’s Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic and will also bring OneCourt to the Discover NHL Winter Classic, Honda NHL All-Star, and Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.