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Teaching Communication as a Clinical Skill for Breast Cancer Care
3 days ago
Daisy Molina, EdD, MSN, RNC-LRN, details how nursing students learn to deliver hard news with empathy, plain language, and team support. One in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime,1 and each diagnosis brings a patient, and often a family, into a conversation that nurses must be ready to lead. At Jersey College School of Nursing, preparing students for those conversations is treated as part of clinical training rather than an afterthought.