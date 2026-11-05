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Thursday Weather | Strong trade winds and high surf expected across the state
By Carly Yoshida,2 days ago
HONOLULU (Island News) -- Breezy to locally windy trade winds will continue across Hawaiʻi today, bringing scattered showers mainly to windward areas and higher elevations. Some showers may also reach leeward communities. Showers could become more frequent tonight and into Thursday morning as additional moisture moves across the islands....
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