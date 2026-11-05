undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pink Floyd Announce ‘Animals 50’ Releases
By Best Classic Bands Staff,3 days ago
Five decades on from the bleak picture of 1970’s Britain it embodied, Pink Floyd’s revered dystopian masterpiece Animals is being newly released in multiple formats including a deluxe box set, on January 22, 2027, via Sony Music. The 50th anniversary edition of the Jan. 21, 1977, release brings fans fresh insight into one of the band’s most visceral and compelling works, featuring rare and unreleased music, alongside unseen photographs capturing a unique behind the scenes perspective of the recording process, creation of the iconic album art and groundbreaking tour production.