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17 Lazy Casseroles for Nights When Dinner Just Needs to Happen
By Annie,3 days ago
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy. Easy casserole recipes are what I lean on when the day got away from me and dinner still has to happen. Everything here bakes in one dish, and most of them start with things you probably already have, like canned biscuits, ground beef, leftover chicken, or a bag of tater tots. You’ll find bubble-up bakes, taco casseroles, sloppy joe and chili cornbread bakes, creamy chicken casseroles, and a couple of breakfast-for-dinner options. Most of them take very little hands-on time, and then the oven does the rest while you sit down for a minute. These are the ones that land on my table over and over during the busy weeks before the holidays, and one pan to wash at the end of the night never hurts.