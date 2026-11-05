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Pets of the week: Ripple and Morty
By Submitted,3 days ago
Meet Ripple, a dog with a cunning mind and a kind heart. Ripple is a one year old large mixed breed dog. He is an utterly devoted companion who is wishing for someone to give him a chance at a life full of love. Ripple is approaching his one year anniversary of shelter life. He has been training extensively with our volunteers and kennel staff on socialization and recall, and has made huge, incredible progress. He can be a bit standoffish with new people, but once a connection is formed with him, it is virtually unbreakable. Ripple is an athletic dog who would love to spend his days walking, playing, and exploring the world by his human’s side. Ripple is also an escape artist. His ideal home would be one with a fully enclosed yard. All he really needs is someone who will let him stay by their side, rain or shine. Ripple would likely do well with another dog after an introductory period. He’d thrive in a home without cats or small children. Ripple’s adoption fee has been sponsored by a kind samaritan. Come and see Ripple today!