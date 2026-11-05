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No. 4 Mavericks Host No. 22 Vikings for Senior Day Saturday Afternoon
2 days ago
The No. 4 Minnesota State football team returns home to host No. 22 Augustana on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium for Senior Day. The Mavericks (9-0, 8-0 NSIC) earned at least a share of the program's 12 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division title in a 44-9 win at Southwest Minnesota State last week and can win the outright division title with a win against Augustana. The Vikings (7-2, 6-2 NSIC) are fighting for their playoff lives and need a win Saturday to stay in the playoff hunt. The Mavericks will honor 15 seniors playing in their last regular season game in a Maverick uniform prior to the game Saturday.