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Video: The Radio City Rockettes 'Ring' in the Holiday Season With New Tap Number
2 days ago
Though Thanksgiving and Christmas are still a few weeks away, in New York City, the festive season starts early—and the time has come for the Radio City Rockettes to "ring" in the holidays! Get a first look at the 2026 Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular with first-look footage of the Rockettes performing their new tap number "Ring," as well as photos of the show-stopping scene. See the video above and the photo gallery below. The show officially began performances at Radio City Music Hall November 4.