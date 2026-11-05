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Fintech Pliant raises $80 mn Series C to expand AI-powered B2B payments
By Peter Sonner,2 days ago
Pliant, a fintech company specialising in modular business-to-business (B2B) payment solutions, has raised $80 mn in a Series C funding round led by Seaya Nova and Speedinvest. Illuminate Financial, Motive Partners and Molten Ventures also participated in the investment, which will support Pliant’s expansion across the United States and Canada,...