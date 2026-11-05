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The 2026 Midterm Election Was Not a Victory Lap. It Was an Altar Call.
By MKE Community Journal,2 days ago
I woke up Wednesday morning the way many Americans did: tired, hopeful and a little afraid to trust the hope. I am a pastor, so I met the morning the way I meet most things, with a prayer and a question. The prayer was gratitude. The question was harder: What does last night mean for a nation this divided, and what does it ask of people of faith?