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Lazarus AI raises $43 mn with backing from QBE and State Farm Ventures
By Peter Sonner,2 days ago
Lazarus AI has secured $43 mn in funding to expand its artificial intelligence technology for enterprises and government organizations, with backing from investors including QBE and State Farm Ventures. The financing also attracted participation from Mucker Capital, Motivate Ventures, Wave Function Ventures, Indelible Solutions, Joyance Partners, AllegisNL Capital, One Way...