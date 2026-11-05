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Finshape launches Agentic DBOS to accelerate digital banking projects
By Peter Sonner,2 days ago
Finshape has launched Agentic DBOS (ADBOS), an artificial intelligence-enabled extension of its Digital Bank Operating System (DBOS), designed to accelerate digital banking development while giving financial institutions greater control over AI-supported operations. The platform incorporates agentic AI into the processes banks use to analyze requirements, design services, develop applications, conduct...