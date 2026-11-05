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Check Out Photos From Phantom of the Opera's 40th Anniversary as London Hit Reveals New Cast Members
3 days ago
The London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, which continues at His Majesty’s Theatre, will welcome three new cast members later this month. Beginning November 23, Kimberly Blake will join the production as Carlotta, Kate Graham will be the new Madame Giry, and Luke Kempner will step into the role of Monsieur André. Ashley Gilmour will also return as Raoul.