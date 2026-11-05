undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Managing Agency Partners raises profit forecasts for Lloyd’s Syndicates 2791 and 6103
By Yana Keller,2 days ago
Managing Agency Partners (MAP) has increased its projected profits for the 2025 underwriting year across Lloyd’s Syndicate 2791 and Special Purpose Arrangement (SPA) 6103, following its assessment of underwriting performance as of September 30, 2026. The revised forecasts show improved expected profitability for both syndicates, while projections for the...