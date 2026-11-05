undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Exclusive: StrongestLayer launches tools to verify payment requests and block hidden AI instructions
By Duncan Riley,3 days ago
Artificial intelligence email security startup StrongestLayer Inc. today launched two products aimed at email that can move money or manipulate an AI assistant. The first product, Intent Workflows, can hold payment, payroll and executive account requests for verification before anyone acts on them. Alongside it comes AI Instruction Intercept, which stops hidden instructions in a message before an assistant such as Microsoft Corp.’s Microsoft 365 Copilot reads them.