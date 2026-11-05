undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bomb threats across Europe force flight diversions and fighter jet escorts
By Nataly Kramer,2 days ago
A new series of bomb threats disrupted passenger flights across Europe on November forcing aircraft diversions, emergency security inspections and military fighter jet deployments in several countries. More than 10 flights were reportedly affected, including services operated by Aer Lingus, Ryanair, Wizz Air, Finnair and LOT Polish Airlines. Multiple European...