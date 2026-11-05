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Jon Batiste Joins Army Musicians for ‘Big Money’ in Exclusive PBS Veterans Day Clip | WATCH
By Ny MaGee,3 days ago
The Grammy winner joins the Six-String Soldiers for the Veterans Day special hosted by Jason Kelce. *Jon Batiste joins soldier-musicians from the U.S. Army Field Band for a lively take on “Big Money” in an exclusive clip PBS shared with EURweb. The performance is part of “Salute to Service 2026: A Veterans Day Celebration,” airing Friday, Nov. 6.
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