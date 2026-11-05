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OBITUARY: Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Louise Calligan Cohune Kelcey, 1942-2026
By LoCO Staff,3 days ago
Kathleen “Kathy” Louise Calligan Cohune Kelcey passed away after a brief and sudden illness in her home in McKinleyville on August 4, 2026. Kathy was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 7, 1942 and moved west with her family to Los Angeles at the age of six. There, she attended local public schools, culminating with her graduation from UCLA in 1962 with a degree in history, followed in 1963 by her teaching credential. Shortly thereafter, she began her decades-long elementary school teaching career in Los Angeles public schools.