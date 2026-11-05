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There is a way forward after another costly election
3 days ago
I don't remember hearing someone say, "We need more money in politics!" Do you? What about near-ceaseless negative television ads, mailers, and text messages? Had enough?. In Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, 2024 general election campaign spending reached $40 million. Nearly three quarters of that, or $29 million, was spent by Super PACs. For the district’s 2026 election cycle, OpenSecrets.org shows fundraising is nearly $20 million as of October 26, not including Super PACs. The 2024 record spending has now been shattered.