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Marathon Runner Remembered for Faith and Charity After Tragic Death
By Staff Reporter,3 days ago
Athlete Rachel Apa, 24, tragically passed away while running the NYC Marathon, where she aimed to honor her grandfather and raise funds for Parkinson’s disease research. Rachel Apa, a 24-year-old athlete, died on Sunday, November 1, while participating in the New York City Marathon. She succumbed to complications from rhabdomyolysis, a rare muscle condition that can occur after extreme physical exertion. Apa had reached mile 24—just 2.2 miles from the finish line—when she collapsed. Despite receiving immediate medical attention and being transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center, she was declared dead around 9:40 p.m., as reported by The New York Times.