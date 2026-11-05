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DC Studios Taps ‘Evil Dead’ Writer for New John Constantine Movie
By Charles Murphy,3 days ago
With Clayface landing as a hit with audiences, DC Studios is setting the gears in motion for another horror flick. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. and DC Studios have put a new John Constantine film into development, tapping acclaimed Francis Galluppi to pen the screenplay. Galluppi, who turned heads with his razor-sharp 2023 desert crime-thriller The Last Stop in Yuma County, wrote and directed Evil Dead Wrath, the next installment in the iconic Sam Raimi-produced franchise.